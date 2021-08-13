Friday, August 13, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Presents a Special Exhibit on the Atomic Bomb
 
Carrabelle, FL (August 6, 2021) – Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit on the Atomic Bomb. This exhibit will open Tuesday, August 17 at 11 am and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 5 pm. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
 
This special exhibit commemorates the anniversary of the two bombings that brought WWII to a close: the atomic bombs attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. On August 6, 1945, the first atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima. A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9. Much has been debated about the decision to develop and use atomic weapons, but historians generally agree that Germany, Japan, and the Soviet Union were well on their way to developing their own, and both the Allies and the Japanese predicted that the invasion of the Japanese Homeland (codenamed "Downfall") would have costs millions of lives on both sides.
 
This exhibit will explore what made these bombs so destructive, and how they were kept secret. Come and learn about the people, the places, the science and the aftermath of this significant event that ended WWII. Visitors can use a Geiger counter to measure the radioactivity of samples of uraninite and trinitite, and see vintage film of the aftermath of the bombs in Japan. 
 
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.


﻿Are you ready for our

Music will begin at 8:00pm EST Friday and Saturday in the #BeerGarden!
﻿
Friday – Open 5-11. Hunter Wall 7-10.
Country and Rock Solo Artist

Saturday – Open 5-11. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10. The Pub’s own “house band” playing classic rock and a bit of country.

D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Coming up:
Wednesday August 18 – Evan Barber
Thursday August 19 – Sticky Too!
Friday August 20 – El Papi
Check out this week’s #MusicAtTheMill!

Friday: DJ Debra
Saturday: Otha Allen Jr.
Wheels On Williams - August 19
This will be our last Wheels on Williams for 2021, we hope you will come out and celebrate our first year. Come grab a bite from a food truck and get a beer or glass of wine and enjoy the cool wheels!

﻿Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event. Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks.

Start time is 5:00 pm EDT
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for sponsorship and more information.
MORE Chamber Events
 
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
Nature Printing Workshop -
Introduction to Gyotaku (Fish Printing)
10-3- Saturday, September 18th

Hands on fish printing workshop. After learning a brief history of Gyotaku, students will learn the basics of how to prepare/set up the fish for printing, how to make special tools for inking, method for inking the fish and then how to pull detailed prints on Japanese paper. A final demonstration will be given on how to add the eye of the fish at a later time after the prints have dried completely. Fish and all materials will be provided (separate materials fee to be payed to instructor - see below).

(Note - we will be working with oil based inks so please bring an apron or smock to wear to protect clothing). Also, bring a sack lunch - we will take a 30/45 min break for lunch between set up and printing.

*** If students are interested in mounting completed prints to wood panels for completed hangable works of art, check out the mounting and finishing workshop to follow.***

Materials fee to instructor- $65
Workshop Fee $95
Mounting your Nature Prints onto Wood Panels - 2 Day Class
Monday September 20th and Tuesday September 21st - 5:30-7:30 PM

This class is for students that have taken one of Cyndi’s previous printing classes and would like to mount their prints to cradled wood panels and add finishing touches for hangable art pieces. Students must have taken either the fish printing or beautiful botanicals workshop and bring their prints to class for mounting.

Learn how to wet mount your prints on cradled wood panels and add the finishing touches!

Day 1 we will select panels and mount the prints with background papers provided if you choose. Panels will dry overnight for finishing the next day.
Day 2 we will add finishing touches and seal our completed art pieces with varnishes

A variety of wood panel sizes will be available to choose as well as a variety of background papers and materials to add finishing touches to your pieces. (The materials fee (paid to instructor on class day) will depend on how many pieces you wish to complete and the size of panel chosen). Plan on $15 - $25 per print.
You may want to bring an apron or smock to protect clothing!

Materials Fee to instructor - Fee will vary based on size(s) and number of panels chosen (see description above).
Workshop Fee - $ 85
APALACHICOLA RIVERTREK
RiverTrek is Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s annual awareness and fundraising campaign supporting our outreach, education and advocacy efforts. 

Volunteer paddlers for 2021 have been selected and fundraising and preparation has begun!

This year’s RiverTrek paddling trip occurs October 6-10.
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
