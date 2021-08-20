Getting Out in Gulf County

Mounting your Nature Prints onto Wood Panels - 2 Day Class
Monday September 20th and Tuesday September 21st - 5:30-7:30 PM
This class is for students that have taken one of Cyndi’s previous printing classes and would like to mount their prints to cradled wood panels and add finishing touches for hangable art pieces. Students must have taken either the fish printing or beautiful botanicals workshop and bring their prints to class for mounting.
Learn how to wet mount your prints on cradled wood panels and add the finishing touches!
Day 1 we will select panels and mount the prints with background papers provided if you choose. Panels will dry overnight for finishing the next day.
Day 2 we will add finishing touches and seal our completed art pieces with varnishes
A variety of wood panel sizes will be available to choose as well as a variety of background papers and materials to add finishing touches to your pieces. (The materials fee (paid to instructor on class day) will depend on how many pieces you wish to complete and the size of panel chosen). Plan on $15 - $25 per print.
You may want to bring an apron or smock to protect clothing!
Materials Fee to instructor - Fee will vary based on size(s) and number of panels chosen (see description above).
Workshop Fee - $ 85
