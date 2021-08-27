Getting Out in Gulf County

Friday, August 27, 2021

Scallop Festival Tickets!


Music will begin at 8:00pm EST Friday and Saturday in the #BeerGarden!
Saturday August 28 - Aarron Evans & the Low Down
Friday – Open 5-11 - Kevin Whoo 7-10 7pm – 10pm

Saturday – Open 5-11

D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
﻿105 Good Morning Street
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
216 8th St Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Nature Printing Workshop -
Introduction to Gyotaku (Fish Printing)
10-3- Saturday, September 18th

Hands on fish printing workshop. After learning a brief history of Gyotaku, students will learn the basics of how to prepare/set up the fish for printing, how to make special tools for inking, method for inking the fish and then how to pull detailed prints on Japanese paper. A final demonstration will be given on how to add the eye of the fish at a later time after the prints have dried completely. Fish and all materials will be provided (separate materials fee to be payed to instructor - see below).

(Note - we will be working with oil based inks so please bring an apron or smock to wear to protect clothing). Also, bring a sack lunch - we will take a 30/45 min break for lunch between set up and printing.

*** If students are interested in mounting completed prints to wood panels for completed hangable works of art, check out the mounting and finishing workshop to follow.***

Materials fee to instructor- $65
Workshop Fee $95
Register Here
Mounting your Nature Prints onto Wood Panels - 2 Day Class
Monday September 20th and Tuesday September 21st - 5:30-7:30 PM

This class is for students that have taken one of Cyndi’s previous printing classes and would like to mount their prints to cradled wood panels and add finishing touches for hangable art pieces. Students must have taken either the fish printing or beautiful botanicals workshop and bring their prints to class for mounting.

Learn how to wet mount your prints on cradled wood panels and add the finishing touches!

Day 1 we will select panels and mount the prints with background papers provided if you choose. Panels will dry overnight for finishing the next day.
Day 2 we will add finishing touches and seal our completed art pieces with varnishes

A variety of wood panel sizes will be available to choose as well as a variety of background papers and materials to add finishing touches to your pieces. (The materials fee (paid to instructor on class day) will depend on how many pieces you wish to complete and the size of panel chosen). Plan on $15 - $25 per print.
You may want to bring an apron or smock to protect clothing!

Materials Fee to instructor - Fee will vary based on size(s) and number of panels chosen (see description above).
Workshop Fee - $ 85
Register Here
APALACHICOLA RIVERTREK
RiverTrek is Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s annual awareness and fundraising campaign supporting our outreach, education and advocacy efforts. 

Volunteer paddlers for 2021 have been selected and fundraising and preparation has begun!

This year’s RiverTrek paddling trip occurs October 6-10.
Support the 2021 Team!

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Presents a Special Exhibit on the Atomic Bomb
 
Carrabelle, FL (August 6, 2021) – Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit on the Atomic Bomb. This exhibit will be on display at the museum until Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 5 pm. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
 
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
