Group Readies for Annual Apalachicola RiverTrek

Fourteen paddlers and their volunteer support crew are planning for the annual Apalachicola RiverTrek October 6-10 with high hopes, launching from River Landing Park in Chattahoochee and completing their journey at Apalachicola’s Battery Park. RiverTrekkers this year hail from Apalachicola, Port St. Joe, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Punta Gorda and Asheville, North Carolina. Six have participated in RiverTrek in the past, while eight others are new to the 107-mile journey.

On the five-day RiverTrek, paddlers will kayak the entire length of the river from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola. They will paddle more than 20 miles a day, braving heat and possibly rain, camping on sandbars and sharing group meals and stories. They will swim, laugh, and enjoy first-hand one of Florida’s most diverse and inspiring rivers.

           From guest speakers in the evenings and online prior to the event, paddlers will also learn about the incredible number of plants and animals the river supports, including tupelo trees that contribute to sweet tupelo honey and those sumptuous oysters in Apalachicola Bay. The Gulf sturgeon, Apalachicola dusky salamander, Florida yew, Florida torreya tree, and fat three ridge mussel are just some of the rare and endangered species found in and along the river.

           The paddlers will experience the river’s diverse scenery. Large bluffs—the tallest in Florida—can be seen along the upper reaches, and most of the shorelines throughout the journey are forested and undeveloped. At low to moderate water levels, long sandbars are ideal for rest stops and camping, and for studying tracks left by deer, bear, turkey and other wildlife. Bald eagles are commonly seen, either fishing, soaring or perched on tall shoreline trees.

Part of RiverTrek’s purpose is to raise necessary funds for Apalachicola Riverkeeper, a non-profit organization that has advocated for the river and bay since 1998. Individuals and businesses sponsor the paddlers in a “walk-a-thon” fashion, and all proceeds are donated to Apalachicola Riverkeeper. The money supports the essential work of advocacy, outreach, education and collaborative research as it relates to the Apalachicola Basin.

RiverTrek was begun by paddler Earl Morrogh in 2009 and volunteer coordinators have expanded its size and scope each year. Martha Haynes of Wakulla County echoed feelings shared by many RiverTrek participants this year: “I can’t think of a better way to combine my love of camping, paddling, and learning than to be a part of the RiverTrek 2021 team. A five-day, 106-mile paddle, with informational talks along the way, accompanied by like-minded outdoor adventurers is a dream come true, especially after a year and a half of being mostly at home!” 

Lee Rigby of Woodville, participating in his second RiverTrek, added, “I was surprised and pleased with the response to my request for support by my friends and business contacts when I went on the 2019 RiverTrek—raising much needed funds for this important organization. The Apalachicola River is a vital ecological resource, and I am hoping that in celebrating my 70th birthday by participating in the 2021 RiverTrek, I can bring more awareness to the river's needs and raise more funds to help address those needs.”

Other RiverTrek participants include teachers, writers, kayak guides, business people, military veterans, a video journalist and a woodworker. Rob Diaz de Villegas will cover the entire trip for WFSU TV.

To learn more about the Apalachicola RiverTrek, log onto www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
Apalachicola Riverkeeper Press Release, 8/5/2021.

For more information and to request photos, contact doug@apalachicolariverkeeper.org; 850-296-5089 
Port St Joe resident, Kim Miller will be one of the fourteen paddlers on this year's RiverTrek
Kim had the ultimate childhood while living in South Georgia. As the daughter of a forester, she developed a sincere love and appreciation for our environment and the waters that travel through it. Her family eventually moved to Panama City, Florida, where she embraced the saltwater and the life it nurtures. She never envisioned pursuing a career as a property manager, but life can provide as many turns and unexpected surprises as our great Apalachicola River itself. She enjoyed organizing community events such as the IFA Redfish Tournament, kayaking excursions and assisting with prescribed burns while managing Rivercamps Community Association.
After retiring and marrying her husband John, they moved to beautiful Port St. Joe with their adventurous pup Hemingway. They spend most of their recreational time exploring beautiful St. Joe Bay. She has enjoyed participating in many local programs including volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital, working as president of the Port St. Joe Community Garden and being involved in the FWC Scallop Sitting program for several years. After Hurricane Michael, she and her husband decided to buy a place on the Flint River just northeast of the Jim Woodruff Dam. “It’s fascinating to learn about the waterways that feed Lake Seminole before converging into the great Apalachicola River.”

“This will be my first year as a ‘Rivertrekker’ and I am SO excited to learn more about the River. Not only from the aspect of being ‘downstream,’ but also about how the waters to our north affect our ecosystem.”
Support Kim!
