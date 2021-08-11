Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

📣 NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS 📣
Josie’s Joe Coffee Company is a small artisan coffee roaster and mobile coffee truck offering delicious cold brew coffee, espresso, frappes, ice blends, lotus energy drinks, eats and treats! Follow them on social media to find out where they will be setting up next! **Catering available.
 
 
Josie’s Joe Coffee Company
📞  (850) 368-3448
Coast2Coast Printing & Promotions serves clients with any printing and promotional needs throughout the state of Florida, but across the country as well. No job is too big or too small for their talented design artists and printers.
 
Looking for ideas to get your business off the ground? From logo creation to printed materials, they can fill all your branding needs. They serve their clients in many capacities: from vehicle wraps for mobile advertising, to t-shirts and polos for uniforms and events, signage to bring attention to your business, and retail promotional products, so your brand will be remembered.
 
Coast2Coast Printing & Promotions
📍 306 Williams Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL
📞 (850) 229-2222
Bellou2 is the sister store to Bellou located in downtown Apalachicola. They showcase some of the most beautiful artisan items around and strive to offer hard to find, one-of-a-kind items.

A visit to their store is a MUST! We promise you will not leave empty handed!
 
Bellou2
📍 103 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL
📞 (850) 899-9129
Mediacom Communications was founded in 1995 with the goal of bringing residents and businesses in America’s smaller cities and towns advanced TV, internet and phone services that would allow them to keep pace with the country’s most populated urban areas.
 
Their approach is simple: deliver faster internet speeds, build larger fiber networks and offer superior products and services at an affordable price. In doing so, they have built a loyal customer base that has helped make them the nation’s 5th largest cable provider.
 
Mediacom Communications
📞 (855) 633-4226
Southern Coastal features DELICIOUS gourmet foods, FUN gifts & UNIQUE one-of-a-kind home decor! You can find them set up at the Salt Air’s Farmers Market in Port St. Joe. You can also find some of their items at Bellou and Bellou2, Coastal Cabin, and the Shrimp Company at Simmons Bayou and on Cape San Blas. Be sure to stop by and check them out!
 
Southern Coastal
Joey & Lori Jernigan
📞 (850) 373-7379

Wheels On Williams
August 19

﻿Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels.

FREE community event.

Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks.
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!﻿
Register your Wheels Here!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223
for a complete Business Directory list.

