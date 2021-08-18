Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
VITAS Healthcare, a pioneer in the hospice movement since 1978, is the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care.
VITAS Healthcare serves people with serious illnesses. Their hospice care and palliative services provide comfort and preserve dignity in the face of terminal illness.
VITAS Healthcare
638 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL (850) 558-4400
MultiStone is a family owned and operated stone fabricator. With nearly two decades of experience, they have the right people and equipment in place to provide precision crafted stone surfaces of the highest quality.
From design to installation, their teams of representatives and craftsmen will make your vision come to life with beautiful, high-quality surfaces that will stand the test of time. Stone surfaces add tremendous value to property, therefore making it the perfect choice time and time again.
Meet with their team and see how MultiStone’s product offerings can add value to your next project.
MultiStone
301 Reid Avenue, Port St Joe, FL (850) 610-0111
St. James' Episcopal Church is a part of the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion. Through their worship, service, and outreach, St. James provides the one place where you can find peace amidst an otherwise chaotic world.
Whether you are a visitor, new-comer to the area, or a life-long resident, St. James welcomes you with open arms. Located on Garrison Ave in Port St. Joe, they are an easy drive from the beach areas of Mexico Beach, St. Joe Beach, Cape San Blas, and Indian Pass.
St. James' Episcopal Church
800 22nd St Port Saint Joe, FL (850) 227-1845
You do not have to be a business to become a Gulf County Chamber Member. You can sign up as an Individual Member and support your business community, just like Tom Buttram, who is also member of the Gulf County Chamber Board of Directors.
Thank you Tom, we appreciate your support!
Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Wheels On Williams
August 19
Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels.
A FREE community event.
Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks.
Do you have a cool car?
Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
This year’s RiverTrek group has a good mix of RiverTrek veterans and newcomers who both live in the region and hail from as far away as Asheville, North Carolina and Punta Gorda. The group includes teachers, writers, kayak guides, business people, military veterans, a video journalist and a woodworker. You can support Bob Ackerman, Cameron Barton, Dodie Alber, Doug Alderson, James Kimbrel, Joe Webb, Kim Miller (from Port St Joe), Lee Rigby, Martha Haynes, Mary Allgire, Ray Jones, Wayne Douchkoff and Whitney Sanford, or contribute to the entire team. Rob Diaz de Villegas will cover the trip for WFSU TV.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
