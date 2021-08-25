Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
Salty Spray Car Wash is a Self-Serve Car & Boat Wash. Their three self-serve bays are available 24-hours for car and boat washing. Two are covered and one is uncovered for tall boats.
Their Touchless Car Wash is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week their touchless drive-thru wash allows you to get a clean car without getting out of your vehicle!
Salty Spray Car Wash
768 US-98, Port St Joe, FL
Defender Title and Escrow Agency LLC is a full-service title and escrow company with the newest innovative technology to ensure accuracy, speed, and security. Defender Title is proud to serve the Florida Panhandle.
Services include:
- Residential Closings
- Refinance Closings
- Short Sale Closings
- Commercial Closings
- Escrow Management
- Title Search
- Title Insurance and Policies
- Settlement & Escrow Services
- Notary Services
Defender Title and Escrow Agency, LLC
2605 Thomas Drive, # 105, Panama City Beach, FL
Defender Title and Escrow Agency, LLC Port St. Joe
420 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL 850-775-4500
Shannon’s Transportation Services is ready to give you an enjoyable ride wherever you need to go!
Make your reservation for airport runs, or reserve them for your night out! They can also pick up food, beer etc. Rides only in Gulf County after 11 pm EST.
Please call ahead of time for a booking.
Shannon’s Transportation Services
Port St. Joe, FL 850-625-7409
Steiner Event Group, LLC is your connection for planning exceptional events for a broad range of clients across the U.S. They offer a unique range of services that includes event and wedding planning on any scale, hosting bridal shows, scouting talented models and producing riveting concept photo shoots to help their clients expand their brands, products and services.
Steiner Event Group can meet demands on any level from small corporate functions to national conferences across the U.S.
Steiner Event Group LLC
270-293-6005
Cat 5 Raw Bar & Grill is an Old Florida Family Seafood restaurant with a million-dollar view!
Located on beautiful Simmons Bayou, on the outskirts of Port St. Joe, Florida, Cat 5 features the freshest seafood dishes and the best view on the Forgotten Coast. Stop by and sip on a cold beverage while enjoying St. Joseph Bay!
Cat 5 Raw Bar & Grill
1937 County Rd 30A, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 227-2285
Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
This year’s RiverTrek group has a good mix of RiverTrek veterans and newcomers who both live in the region and hail from as far away as Asheville, North Carolina and Punta Gorda. The group includes teachers, writers, kayak guides, business people, military veterans, a video journalist and a woodworker. You can support Bob Ackerman, Cameron Barton, Dodie Alber, Doug Alderson, James Kimbrel, Joe Webb, Kim Miller (from Port St Joe), Lee Rigby, Martha Haynes, Mary Allgire, Ray Jones, Wayne Douchkoff and Whitney Sanford, or contribute to the entire team. Rob Diaz de Villegas will cover the trip for WFSU TV.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
No comments:
Post a Comment