Gulf World Marine Institute plans to release 5 sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday at Cape Palms Park, Port St. Joe, Florida.
The batch of turtles includes the last turtle cold stunned in the St. Joseph Bay from this past season.
Fritz, a juvenile green sea turtle, stranded in St. Joe Bay in January and has been recovering from both the cold-stunning and a traumatic injury to the carapace.
The 4 additional turtles, which include one juvenile green sea turtle and three subadult loggerhead sea turtles, were all hooked at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier at various points during the summer.
These turtles have been medically cleared by GWMI veterinary staff and have been cleared for release by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The public is invited to attend this event.
Again, the sea turtle release will be held on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:30 am Eastern Time at Cape Palms Park in Port St. Joe.
No comments:
Post a Comment