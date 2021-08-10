Local students are heading back to school today so please drive safely, especially around school buses.
Under Florida law a driver faces a minimum $200 fine for failing to stop for school buses, and for a second or subsequent offense within a period of 5 years, the state can suspend the driver license of the person for up to a year.
The minimum penalty is $400 for motorists who pass stopped school buses on the side where children enter and exit.
For a second or subsequent offense, the state can suspend the driver license of the person for up to 2 years.
You can also be fined for using your cellular phone while driving in a designated school crossing or school zone.
You can’t have the phone in your hand at all in those areas, the only thing you can do is talk on a hands-free device.
If you are holding a phone or any kind of device, you will be stopped and could be charged with a moving violation, which includes a base $60 fine and three points on your driver's license.
