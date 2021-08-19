NOAA Fisheries FishNews – August 13, 2021

For families in many parts of the country, August is Back-to-School month and life is busy once again. It’s the perfect time for quick and easy dinners! Here are some suggestions for simple seafood suppers.
This report highlights U.S. findings and analyses of foreign illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities and bycatch of protected species and shark catch on the high seas where nations do not have a regulatory program comparable in effectiveness to the United States.
NOAA Fisheries and Bonnier Corporation are excited to announce NOAA’s Favorite Catch Photo Contest 2.0. This year’s new tournament-style contest is now open to the millions of saltwater recreational anglers across the country. The winning submission will receive a weekend of guided fishing in the Florida Keys provided by Bonnier Corporation.
Ask any shellfish producer about their biggest fear in operating a successful hatchery and it’s likely that their response will be hatchery collapse from disease. Researchers at the NOAA Fisheries Milford Laboratory are studying a probiotic food supplement that could give oyster hatchery farmers an advantage against disease.
A new analysis has found that management of some of the largest fisheries in the world has rested on the incorrect assumption that many small fish reproduce as well as fewer large ones with similar total masses. This can lead to overharvesting the largest, most prolific fish.
Sea turtles have long been a key part of the cultural and natural resource heritage of Hawaiʻi. Once sought for their meat, Hawaiian green sea turtles, or honu, suffered a sharp population decline from overharvest in the early 20th century. Today, honu in Hawaiʻi are making a comeback thanks to the support of dedicated community members and state and federal protections.
Here’s what you need to know about reporting potentially illegal marine wildlife interactions, how NOAA responds to reports, and what the laws are regarding protected marine wildlife.
Students who participated in the 43rd Annual Guam Island Wide Science Fair this year got a chance to win an award only offered a few times before: a marine science internship under the tutelage of a scientist from the University of Guam Marine Laboratory.
The Merrimack River watershed is the fourth largest in New England, and historically supported great runs of migratory fish. Over the past 200 years, their numbers have dramatically declined, negatively impacting the ecology of the watershed and coastal waters. Along with our partners, NOAA Fisheries has developed a comprehensive management plan for the watershed aimed at restoring these important fish and the habitats on which they rely.
