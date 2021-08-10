Paw Prints August 2021 - Photo Contest Winner! The newsletter of the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society

Congratulations to Bridget for collecting the most votes during our July pet photo contest! Between all of our contestants, over $750 was raised to help our pups suffering from heartworm disease. This total has been added to our Healing Hearts Campaign, which has a minimum goal of $20,000 raised for this year and thanks to all of the support so far, we've raised $3,977 as of the point of this being written.
Bridget was saved by us here at the SJBHS after a good Samaritan found her while out fishing in critical condition. She was only a kitten and had been tossed over the Highlandview Bridge, and she had no motion in her back legs. Over time with lots of love and medical care and a whole lot of support from our donors to the Bridget Second Chance Fund, Bridget went home with an incredible family that describes her as a blessing and a miracle. She still has a slight limp but loves to play and is living her best life.
We are so honored to have been a part of your journey, Bridget, and many thanks to you, your family, and everyone that loves you for donating to your entry in the photo contest to support other animals that need the help.
