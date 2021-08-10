Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Paw Prints August 2021 - Photo Contest Winner! The newsletter of the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society

August 2021 Newsletter

Fur the Record

Congratulations to Bridget for collecting the most votes during our July pet photo contest! Between all of our contestants, over $750 was raised to help our pups suffering from heartworm disease. This total has been added to our Healing Hearts Campaign, which has a minimum goal of $20,000 raised for this year and thanks to all of the support so far, we've raised $3,977 as of the point of this being written.

 

Bridget was saved by us here at the SJBHS after a good Samaritan found her while out fishing in critical condition. She was only a kitten and had been tossed over the Highlandview Bridge, and she had no motion in her back legs. Over time with lots of love and medical care and a whole lot of support from our donors to the Bridget Second Chance Fund, Bridget went home with an incredible family that describes her as a blessing and a miracle. She still has a slight limp but loves to play and is living her best life.

 

We are so honored to have been a part of your journey, Bridget, and many thanks to you, your family, and everyone that loves you for donating to your entry in the photo contest to support other animals that need the help.

View all photo contestants and their stories

Happy adoption days!

WOW! July saw so many animals go home. Just a few of our cats and dogs that celebrated an adoption day were BeansChaplainSimoneGray & AnnieDuchessRangerSasha, BroncoSassyZeusBonesDottieTacoma ... and this happy little girl had enough room in her heart for an extra kitty - thank you, Shoaf Family! For a closer look at each of these sweet faces, click on their name and see their full photo - it's worth the smile you'll wear on your face!

Tails of Love: Our Most-Adoptable Animals

Our most-adoptable animals waiting for homes. Can't adopt right now? You can still support these cute animals by sponsoring them on Petfinder. Your donations made by sponsoring them allows us to afford the best care possible for their stay with us, and when they find their forever home, it allows us to continue providing quality care for future animals.

Hi, I'm Casper! I am a 5-year-old 55-pound American bully mix. The staff believe I was used as a bait dog for hog hunting in the past. I am heartworm positive but I've completed my treatment! Yay! I am almost fully blind, meaning I can see shadows and tell the difference between light and dark but that is pretty much it. That doesn't hold me back, though! I love long walks on a harness. I also love playing in the water, digging holes and treats...lots of treats!! I'm not a fan of cats or most other dogs so I would do best as an only pet. I am a very special boy and deserve a wonderful home where I can finally get some rest and relaxation! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!

See Casper on Petfinder

Hi, I'm Mistletoe! I am a 9-year-old dilute tortoiseshell domestic longhair kitty. I came to the shelter originally in January '21 and was adopted pretty quickly! Unfortunately, I returned a few months later through no fault of my own. I don't like being here at the shelter so some people think I seem grumpy, but I would thrive in a home environment away from all of the noise. I am not a fan of other cats or dogs; I would much rather be Queen over a quiet home. Once you get to know me, I'm a really lovely cat and a wonderful companion. Come by and meet me!!

See Mistletoe on Petfinder
Adopt Your Next Family Member
Become a Foster Parent

It is heroes like you that save these homeless animals. Your donations make this life-saving work possible. The gift you make today will make tomorrow better for the precious dogs and cats in our care. Donate using the button below or mail a check to:

1007 10th St
Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Donate and Save a Life Today

In the Spawtlight

Zanna Woods, owner of Bow Wow Meow Beach Shop, is incredibly knowledgeable of all things pet food. She gives us a variety of samples of dog food to help our dogs with skin conditions. She truly has the know-how to help you find the right food so your dog can thrive!

Mary (pictured on the left) comes from Atlanta and lives with her husband and dog, Lola, whom she adopted from us. Whenever Mary comes to Port Saint Joe, she always finds the time to walk a dog or fold some laundry. Throughout kitten season, she even bought several bags of milk replacer. We love it when Mary visits!

Our Community is the Cat's Meow

From upcoming events to ways to help the SJBHS, you are the ones who are saving lives, one tail at a time.

With the heat as intense as it has been, the old air conditioning unit at Faith's Thrift Hut hasn't quite been able to keep up, so for the comfort of our customers, open hours are still Thursday through Saturday, 10am to 2pm. But we have good news: with the help of our generous community, we're getting a new air conditioning unit, so starting in September, we'll resume our normal hours of business, which are 10am to 3pm Wednesday through Saturday and accepting donations on Tuesday from 10am to 2pm.

Follow the Thrift Hut on Facebook

As a local animal shelter, we could not save the animals we do and keep our doors open without the support of our donors, and fundraising events help us reach more people than ever. That's why we're so grateful to the American Legion Post 116 for hosting and planning a fun-filled day for the family at their September 18th, 2021, Vets for Pets event, and to the Realtor Association of Franklin and Gulf Counties for choosing us as one of their shelters to benefit at their September 25th, 2021, Charity Golf Tournament.

September 5th & 6th @ George Core Park: Florida Scallop, Music, & Arts Festival

 

September 18th @ VFW Post 10069: Vets For Pets by the American Legion Post 116

 

September 25th @ St. James Bay Golf Resort: RAFGC Charity Golf Tournament

 

October 9th &10th @ George Core Park:  The Forgotten Music Festival

Don't miss an event

You are the heroes to our animals. You already have a lot on your minds, though, so we've made giving easier with these streamlined and automatic options to help out our animals so you can save lives every month.

Follow Us
Follow on Facebook
Follow on Instagram
Follow on YouTube

Share on social

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Pinterest

Created with‌ ‌ Explore Ascend


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment