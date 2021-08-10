Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is approximately 250 miles southeast of Puerto Rico or 1,250 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. The system will continue to gradually organize overnight interaction, increasing wind shear, and some dry air will work together to weaken the system. It may move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and will need to continue to be monitored. It is too early to determine any other impacts to the state.
BEACHES – Please pay close attention to Beach flags. There is an elevated risk of Rip Current for the next several days. Large and dangerous surf is possible at area beaches.
All citizens in Franklin County, make preparations now and take precautionary measures.
Know your evacuation routes and make your evacuation plans in case an evacuation is called for the county. Remember that shelters are intended to be an option of last resort.
Precautionary Measures.
This includes but is not limited to:
- Secure yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.
- Secure Boats and Vehicles – This includes moving to higher ground if needed.
- Make sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.
Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.
Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm closely. If you have any questions:
- Visit our website at www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com
- Sign up for Alert Franklin.
- Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates
- Call our Hotline at 850-653-8977
