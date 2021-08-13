Recreational bay scallop season for Gulf County, including all of St. Joseph Bay, opens on Monday, August the16th and will remain open through September the 24th.
That includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
Scalloping, possession of scallops, anchoring or tampering with restoration activities is prohibited during the scallop season in the restoration area marked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission buoys south of Black’s Island.
Florida has regionally-specific open seasons for Bay scallops which means the timing of the summer bay scallop season will vary to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
Bag and vessel limits for 2021 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
And remember, direct transit of legally-harvested bay scallops is allowed through closed areas.
Boaters may not stop their vessels in waters that are closed to harvest and must proceed directly to the dock or ramp to land scallops in a closed area.
No comments:
Post a Comment