St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Apollo! I am a 2 year old shepherd mix. I was seized from my owner due to neglect and abuse. Needless to say, I have had a rough life! I came to the shelter in very bad shape after being left in a house with a metal wire wrapped around my neck so tight that it cut all the way around and had been left that way for a long period of time. It took the shelter staff over 4 hours to get just my neck shaved and cleaned up. I am doing much better now! I am a very active boy that loves playing in the yard so a fence is a must for me. I'm a huge fan of water, digging and tennis balls! I prefer wearing a harness but I am great on the leash either way. I will need to be the only pet in the home. Come by the shelter to meet me!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
No comments:
Post a Comment