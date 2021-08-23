St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Meet Sonny! Sonny is a 1 year old domestic shorthair. Sonny would do great in a home with other pets and children! Sonny was transferred to another facility when he was younger and adopted out with them. Several months later we got a call that someone had found him and his microchip was still registered to us. His adopters had him as an outside cat and he was not being cared for properly so we took our sweet Sonny back! He is a wonderful cat and deserves an amazing life! Come by the shelter to meet Sonny and all of his friends in the community cat room!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment