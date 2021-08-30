St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Cairo! I am a 6 month old 35 pound Pharaoh Hound mix. I am very pretty shy at first but warm up to you quickly. I'm learning how to walk on a leash and doing great! I am dog friendly with most other dogs and could care less if a cat is around! I have not been tested with children. I am very playful and active but I also love to chill so I would make a great addition to almost any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and my sister Anubis!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment