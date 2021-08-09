St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Pinocchio! I am a 1 year old hound with 40 pounds of love to give. I'm very active and love most other dogs so a home with furry friends would be great for me. I’m a little scared of cats. I love running around, giving hugs, treats and getting all the attention! I am iffy around strangers so I will require multiple meet and greets before I could go home with you. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment