The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve canceled its annual estuaries day event this year, but hope to reschedule it for next May.
National Estuaries Day is a way to draw attention to the important estuary systems in the country.
National Estuaries Day at the Reserve usually draws 800 people to the Research Reserve for educatonal and fun events but those crowds are too big because of the coronavirus.
This would have been the 21st year of the event.
Our local estuary is the second largest of the 29 in the United States.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve oversees nearly 234 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many threatened and endangered species.
The local estuarine research reserve injects over 2 million dollars into the local economy every year and employs 26 people.
No comments:
Post a Comment