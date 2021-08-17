The Apalachicola Riverkeeper says its slough restoration project is on schedule.
The Apalachicola RiverKeeper is engaged in a project to restore the connection of three slough systems in the Apalachicola and Chipola Rivers.
River sloughs are important in transporting freshwater to floodplains and in controlling the flow of freshwater and nutrients into the river and ultimately into the Apalachicola Bay.
Because of man-made alterations to the river system, some sloughs have filled with sediment.
This project will dredge the sediment and re-establish hydrologic connectivity through East River in Franklin County as well as Spider Cut and Douglas Slough, which are in Gulf County.
The group reported in its recent newsletter that the scientific team now has most of the necessary data it needs to apply for federal and state permits to proceed with sediment and debris removal.
Once work is completed, current estimates are that flow will be doubled or tripled in these sloughs during low water levels, benefitting both the lower river floodplain and Blounts and East Bays.
The slough restoration could even help Tupelo Honey production by providing water to some of the swamps where the Tupelo trees grow.
