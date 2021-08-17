The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle has a new special exhibit on the Atomic Bomb.
The exhibit runs from August 17th until Saturday, September 25th.
This special exhibit commemorates the anniversary of the two bombings that brought WWII to a close: the atomic bombs attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
On August 6th, 1945, the first atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima.
A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9th.
The exhibit explores what made these bombs so destructive, and how they were kept secret.
You will learn about the people, the places, the science and the aftermath of this significant event that ended WWII.
Visitors can even use a Geiger counter to measure the radioactivity of samples of uraninite and trinitite, and see vintage film of the aftermath of the bombs in Japan.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located directly across from Carrabelle Beach.
There is no charge for admission.
