The City of Apalachicola has been awarded 5.3 million dollars through the Rebuild Florida Hometown Revitalization Program.
The City actually received 2 grants, one for about 4.4 million dollars to revitalize the city's waterfront, and a second for about 910 thousand dollars for revitalization projects in the Hill's commercial district.
The program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, supports the revitalization of downtown areas and commercial districts impacted by Hurricane Michael.
It is designed to facilitate the return and recovery of businesses, jobs and services to the area and includes projects that reconstruct streetscapes and install lighting in downtown areas.
It also helps to restore structures in commercial districts damaged by Hurricane Michael, and provide funding to businesses to help them make repairs they could not afford and keep their doors open after suffering revenue losses caused by the storm.
Apalachicola is one of 18 communities across seven counties receiving funding through this round of the Rebuild Florida Hometown Revitalization Program.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment