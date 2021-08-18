The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey in Response to Tropical Storm Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Tropical Storm Fred, which made landfall near Cape San Blas on Monday, August 16, 2021. Survey responses will allow the state to gather data in order to ensure resources are available to assist businesses that were impacted by the severe weather.
“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we will work to support and assist businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Fred,” said Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “We encourage affected businesses to complete the Business Damage Assessment survey at FloridaDisaster.biz.”
The survey will assess businesses affected by the severe weather and share the results with various federal, state, and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey online at FloridaDisaster.BIZ by selecting “Tropical Storm Fred Business Damage Assessment Survey.” If you need additional assistance, please call 850-815-4925.
