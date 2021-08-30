The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued and executive order last week temporarily banning the taking or transport of all freshwater softshell turtle species or yellow-bellied sliders.
These temporary regulation changes were made to help conserve freshwater turtle species that continue to be affected by a fatal disease caused by a virus called Turtle Bunyavirus.
The virus has been detected throughout the state in Florida softshell turtles, peninsula cooters, Florida red-bellied cooters, yellow-bellied sliders and red-eared sliders.
The FWC began monitoring TBV in 2018 due to reports of sick and dead freshwater turtles and is working with partners to learn more about the virus as well as the overall effect it is having on turtle populations throughout the state.
The FWC is asking the public for help by reporting sightings of sick or dead turtles to the FWC by calling the Turtle Hotline at 352-339-8597 or through the FWC Reporter App.
Do not touch or attempt to move sick turtles.
To avoid spreading the virus, do not capture and transport freshwater turtles, even those that appear healthy, to release at new locations.
Do not eat turtles that appear sick or unhealthy.
