The Franklin County Sheriff's department will distribute school supplies to local students today.
Tomorrow is the first day of school and the sheriff's office wants to make sure all students are well equipped.
The sheriff's office has been purchasing and collecting backpacks, school supplies, water bottles and anything else kids need for school.
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to the kids this afternoon from 4 till 6 at The Matchbox in Apalachicola, Taylor's Building Supply in Eastpoint and at the Public Library in Carrabelle.
This events are first come, first serve while supplies last.
Children must be present to receive a backpack.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment