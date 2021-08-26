The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a local arrest warrant has been issued for FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Harris who was tasked with investigating crimes against children, including child pornography.
The warrant stems from a complaint and investigation made to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2021, when investigators learned that Harris came to St George Island on vacation with family and friends in July of 2019 and exposed his genitalia in a lewd and lascivious manner to a then 14 year old girl.
In the course of this investigation, evidence was obtained that led to other felony crimes committed
by Harris of a sexual nature with minors and adults in the States of Louisiana and Texas, five
jurisdictions and three states in all.
Records were obtained from Harris’ issued government electronic devices finding conversation
excerpts from Harris claiming his sexual preference to underage females and admitting to his
exploits including the St George Island incident.
Harris, who is 51, is currently in prison in Louisiana and is facing a string of criminal charges —
including indecency with a child, crimes against nature and sexual battery.
He was arrested earlier this summer in Ascension Parish, where a judge declared him a “threat to the public at large” and ordered him held without bond.
Besides Ascension Parish, Harris has outstanding arrests warrants pending from East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parish.
Harris also has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Tyler, Texas for indecency with a child, which
reveals the alleged crimes date back several years.
Besides being a Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI, Harris is also a full Colonel in the US Army reserves and a West Point Graduate.
As of this posting, the FBI has dismissed Harris’s employment stemming from these investigations and arrest.
Harris’ US Army reserve status is still in review.
No comments:
Post a Comment