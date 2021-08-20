The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has launched a new contest for people who like to fish.
It’s called the Fishing Adventure Getaway and it will give one lucky winner a chance for a great adventure in Franklin County.
The prize features a 2 night stay, a charter fishing trip, tour of the area’s two historic lighthouses, and evening meals at Franklin County restaurants.
The sweepstakes begins today and will continue through October 15th; you must be at least 25 years old to enter.
You can sign up for the Give Back Getaway through the FCTDC’s website www.floridasforgottencoast.com or through the mobile app Floridasforgottencoast.
