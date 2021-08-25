The Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties are reminding parents that even if they give their child a home Covid test, they still need to follow up with their medical provider or the health department for an additional test.
In order for students who are not symptomatic to return to school, they need a negative test from a medical appointment as the schools have no way of knowing who took the test at home and are unable to document it in the Covid surveillance system.
The health department shares an updated list every day with the schools so they know which students are clear to return.
They can also stay at home and choose the non-testing route for quarantine.
Under new guidance from the health department, students who have been in close contact need to stay home to watch for symptoms.
On day 5 of quarantine, students can be tested and return to school after a negative test result and if they are feeling well.
If parents choose not to test their child and they are well, the student may return to school on day 8.
For all symptomatic students who test positive, following up with an additional test through a medical appointment helps health officials document and confirm that your child has had COVID-19.
And in the event your child is part of an outbreak investigation in the future, you have documentation to show they have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days and would be excluded from a future quarantine.
