The recreational Snook season reopens on September the 1st – and state officials are urging fishermen to use moderation when determining whether or not to take a snook home.
During the open season, the daily bag limit is one fish per person.
In the Gulf of Mexico, snook must not be less than 28 inches and not more than 32 inches total length.
A snook permit, as well as a recreational saltwater license, is required unless the angler is exempt from the recreational license requirements.
Snook may be targeted or harvested with hook and line gear only.
Researchers are collecting data on the harvest of snook.
If approached by a biologist or if you see a donation cooler marked with “Snook Carcass” at your favorite fishing access point, please provide your filleted snook carcasses.
These carcasses provide biological data, including the size, age, maturity and sex of the catch.
The information is important to the FWC in completing stock assessments.
