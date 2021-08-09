The St. George Island Sea turtle patrol is asking people to help protect sea turtle nests on St. George Island.
The group said it has recorded three incidents on West Gorrie where the poles have been removed from marked sea turtle nests.
Those poles are there to protect the nests from predators and to keep people from accidentally digging holes there.
Sea turtles are state and federally protected, and tampering with their nests can lead to severe consequences, including felony charges.
If you see anyone harassing a sea turtle or a nest, please call the FWC Wildlife Hotline at 888.404.3922.
