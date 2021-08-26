Wednesday was the one year anniversary of the death of Brian Stephen Smith, a St. George Island first responder who drowned on August 25th, 2020 while attempting to rescue a father and son who had gone into the water in very rough conditions.
He entered the waters between 10th and 11th streets east to rescue the pair who were swimming on a double red flag day.
A Franklin County sheriff's deputy was also injured during the rescue.
Brian was 56 years old and had been with the St. George Island fire department since 2016.
He left behind a wife, a son and a daughter.
As a result of Brian’s actions the county passed a law making violation of the beach flag warning system a misdemeanor.
His name was also added to the fallen first responders memorial at the Franklin County Sheriff's office.
