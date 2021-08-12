Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Food N Fill #2 Supporting Wakulla County 4-H
UPDATE - CHAMBER WEBSITE ADVERTISING OFFERED AT INTRODUCTORY RATES & SPECIAL
UPDATE – SPECIAL - We have been getting many compliments on the ease of use and search options on our new website over the last couple of weeks from members that have activated and updated their account and residents using the site to search for services. Take advantage of your activated listing and share a link to it on social media and check for traffic report. Just log into your account to view. We are now offering introductory advertising space on our new website. SPECIAL: Purchase 12 monthly ads in either size for the price of 9 ($100 for leaderboard/$50 for large mobile ad). Currently we can accommodate 10 more leaderboards, and 18 more large mobile ads)
Or use Introductory Rate – the rates being offered for Leaderboard and Large Mobile ads are introductory rates, offered on a first come, first served basis by the Wakulla Chamber. Ads are for a commitment of a three- month minimum. To find out more, view the order from and let us now if you have any questions.
Importance of claiming your listing on new Chamber website and updating your information
Our member Front Porch Creations Florist received the following message via their listing on the new chamber website: Our firm is a member of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, and I placed an order for my sister's birthday because I found your business on the new Wakulla Chamber website. PS - We also received a copy of the email sent to Kevin Story at the shop about how beautiful the arrangement was, and the special attention to detail. #shoplocal at Wakulla Chamber of Commerce members!
The TCC Wakulla Center is Requesting for Your Input
The TCC Wakulla Center is committed to providing excellent services that address the needs of our business partners in the community. We know the best way to improve those services is to hear from local business organizations. We sincerely appreciate your insight that will utilized to develop new services and programs for Wakulla county. This survey should take less than 3 minutes to complete. Your information and answers will only be used to improve the program offerings at the Center. Thank you for your time!
Nominate for 2021 Wakulla County Business Excellence Awards
Thanks again to Ameris Bank for their continued support of this important annual business appreciation and recognition event! These awards recognize Wakulla Chamber member businesses for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the community. Award judging criteria includes the quality of customer/client service, goods provided and benefit to our community culturally, economically and through education. Nominations are limited to Chamber members in good standing as of June 1, 2021. A member may nominate themselves. We strongly encourage you to forward this email and spread the word throughout your organization, agency, company and workforce to encourage employees/staff to get involved. NOMINATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ELECTRONICALLY – USING LINKS BELOW*. Please take this opportunity to submit your nominations for each category and recognize a business member today! Call Petra Shuff at 850.926.1848 for more information. Awards Banquet planning is underway. *A listing of all eligible businesses for each category will display in the drop-down menu for each category in the links below. You may return as often as you want to nominate in the business categories. NOTE: THERE IS A SEPARATE LINK FOR VOLUNTEER NOMINATIONS.
THE NOMINATION LINKS WILL CLOSE ON AUGUST 18
*The Awards and Recognition Committee has compiled the list of eligible names with the best information available. 2020 winners are not eligible for one year and are not included in drop down menus.
First Annual Economic Development Champions Celebration
EDC will be hosting the First Annual Economic Development Champions Celebration on August 19 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Sherlock Springs (2387 Bloxham Cutoff Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327). Please see the attached invitation with a link to RSVP by August 12. Invitation At this event, we will celebrate the economic development leaders in our community, the accomplishments of the Wakulla EDC, and honor the 2021 Economic Development Champion for Wakulla County. Hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
Cost is $25/per person by check (made out to the Wakulla EDC) or cash. Payments can be dropped off ahead of time at the Wakulla Chamber of Commerce (23 High Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327) or mailed to the Wakulla Chamber of Commerce (P.O. Box. 598, Crawfordville, FL 32326). Please call Petra Shuff at (850) 926-1848 ahead of time to schedule drop-off for payment or simply deposit in mail slot. You may also bring a check with you that evening.
This event is open to anyone who would like to attend and the Coordinators Committee has encouraged everyone to invite individuals in the community that may be interested in joining the EDC. This is a great way for prospective investors to learn more about the EDC and its impact in the community. Please share the invitation with others.
August Networking Luncheon
Noon, August 25 The Lodge at Wakulla Springs Menu: Shrimp Scampi over Linguine Chicken Cacciatore over Linguine Caesar Salad Garlic Rolls New York Cheesecake
Cost: $15 per person RSVP by replying to this email
Notice of Public Meeting: Wakulla County will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:30p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To provide an overview of the Wakulla County BOCC FY2021/2022 Proposed Budget and to allow citizen comments and questions. Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on October 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327.
Purpose of Hearing:
To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Certain Real Property and Other Assets Owned by Wildwood Country Club, LLC, for the Combined Use as an Aquifer Recharge Site for Recharge Water from the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and to Operate as a Daily Fee Golf Course.
THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED
NEW DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment