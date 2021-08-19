Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

UPDATE - CHAMBER WEBSITE ADVERTISING OFFERED AT INTRODUCTORY RATES & SPECIAL
UPDATE – SPECIAL - We have been getting many compliments on the ease of use and search options on our new website over the last couple of weeks from members that have activated and updated their account and residents using the site to search for services. Take advantage of your activated listing and share a link to it on social media and check for traffic report. Just log into your account to view. We are now offering introductory advertising space on our new website. SPECIAL: Purchase 12 monthly ads in either size for the price of 9 ($100 for leaderboard/$50 for large mobile ad). Currently we can accommodate 10 more leaderboards, and 18 more large mobile ads)
Or use Introductory Rate – the rates being offered for Leaderboard and Large Mobile ads are introductory rates, offered on a first come, first served basis by the Wakulla Chamber. Ads are for a commitment of a three- month minimum. To find out more, view the order from and let us now if you have any questions.
Importance of claiming your listing on new Chamber website and updating your information
Not all member information was transferred from our old website to the new site. Until you claim your listing on our new website and enter your contact information and/or link it to your website or Facebook page, you will not be able to receive inquiries directly from your listing and potentially miss out on leads. Our office will receive a copy of what is sent but if you have not updated information it will look like the below, without a way to follow up with the sender. If you cannot find our notification with your login and password sent the week of June 16th, please let us know and we will forward a copy to you.
Noon, August 25 The Lodge at Wakulla Springs Menu: Shrimp Scampi over Linguine Chicken Cacciatore over Linguine Caesar Salad Garlic Rolls New York Cheesecake
Cost: $15 per person RSVP by replying to this email
Notice of Public Meeting: Wakulla County will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:30p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To provide an overview of the Wakulla County BOCC FY2021/2022 Proposed Budget and to allow citizen comments and questions. Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on October 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327.
Purpose of Hearing:
To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Certain Real Property and Other Assets Owned by Wildwood Country Club, LLC, for the Combined Use as an Aquifer Recharge Site for Recharge Water from the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and to Operate as a Daily Fee Golf Course.
KWCB International Coastal Cleanup
SAVE THE DATE
NOVEMBER 3, 2021
9:00 am - 11:30 am
The 5th Annual Talent Innovation Summit will feature nationally and locally recognized experts who will discuss the ROI of Talent Management. Help your organization build a business case for robust talent management, and discover how you and your peers can impact your organization's bottom line by not only reaching, but surpassing, your business goals. Registration: $50 Register here
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
