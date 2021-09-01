A new program will begin soon to teach high school students in Franklin County about oyster aquaculture.
The project will enable students in the Conservation Corps to experience first-hand the opportunities, benefits, and challenges of oyster aquaculture.
Through the program, students will gain hands-on training – from growing oyster spat in a
hatchery to building cages, planting seed, maintaining a lease, and harvesting a crop of oysters.
At the end of the program, students will share their accomplishments through video, story-telling, social media, and at several special events within the broader Apalachicola community.
The collaborative program will educate, train, and cultivate new industry members that can expand aquaculture.
The program is a collaborative effort between The Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast, the Florida Division of Aquaculture, the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, Rattlesnake Cove Oyster Company, and the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Lab.
The aquaculture program is funded by an award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North American Association for Environmental Education eeBLUE aquaculture literacy mini-grant program.
