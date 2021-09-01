Ascension Sacred Heart says for the second week in a row it has seen a decline in the number of COVID patients it is seeing at its three hospitals in Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe.
On September 1st there were a total of 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension
Sacred Heart hospitals which is down from 136 one week ago.
There were only 6 COVID patients on July the 4th and the highest number of patients was on August the 19th when there were 159 patients.
Ascension said all three of its facilities are also offering monoclonal antibody treatments and have provided 548 of the infusions to its patients.
Ascension Sacred Heart continues to stress the importance of getting vaccinated which is the safest and most effective way of avoiding a bad outcome from COVID-19.
93 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated.
With the spread of the delta variant of the virus, they also have found that the disease is impacting younger patients; 54 percent of their patients are under the age of 50.
They are seeing fewer patients over 65 because most of those people have been vaccinated.
