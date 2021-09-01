Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to allow Opportunity Florida to create an overhead drone video of the airport in Apalachicola.
Opportunity Florida was created in the year 2000 to bring more business and opportunity to the area.
The drone video is free and the county can use it to promote economic opportunities at the airport.
County Coordinator Michael Moron said the video can also be added to the County’s website for anyone who wants to see it.
Commissioner Jessica Ward said the video will be a good opportunity to advertise the airport and hopefully bring more jobs to the county.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment