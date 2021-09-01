FWC Research Bulletin from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Assist Florida Skunk Conservation by Reporting Sightings
So far, the FWC Skunk Observation Project has generated 762 skunk observations in Florida, thanks to your help! The Sunshine State is home to two species of skunks, the striped skunk and the smaller eastern spotted skunk (shown above). Both are thought to be found throughout the state and biologists are hoping to involve the public in collecting observations to learn more about the distribution of both species and the types of habitats in which they are found. The sighting information you submit will help inform future skunk research and habitat management practices.
To report a skunk sighting, visit MyFWC.com/SkunkSurvey to fill out an easy-to-use online form, or email information about your sighting, including species, date, time, location and any photos to Skunks@MyFWC.com. For more information about skunks in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Skunks.
Apalachicola Bay Oyster Restoration
This July, FWRI oversaw the first large-scale cultch effort on Apalachicola Bay’s oyster bars since 2017, as 9,600 cubic yards of “cultch” material (discarded oyster shell, fossilized shell, or crushed rock) was placed in Apalachicola Bay, where in 2012 the oyster fishery was declared a Federal Fisheries Disaster. Populations continued to decline and in 2020 FWC closed the wild oyster fishery for five years. Loss of suitable habitat is a major factor in the decline. Oysters require hard substrate to attach and grow and if there aren’t enough older oysters to provide substrate, restoration managers must add cultch to provide habitat for young oysters. FWC has funding for a larger cultching effort to begin in 2022, with hopes that these restoration efforts will allow for the return of wild caught oysters in this historic bay. For more photos and video, visit our Flickr page.
Ongoing Red Tide Research
Earlier this month, our Harmful Algal Bloom aerial survey spotted the R/V Walton Smith on a water quality assessment research survey. Scientists from FWC, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)-AOML, USF College of Marine Science, and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium spent a week investigating the ongoing red tide on Florida's Gulf Coast. Now routine, these surveys are conducted bimonthly by NOAA-AOML with support from FWC, SECOORA and other partners, to collect water quality data, map out the distribution of red tide along transects (and throughout the water column) and sample for key parameters that help us better understand potential drivers underlying blooms. Learn more about the research objectives of cruises like this on SECOORA's website.
FWRI Collaboration with Florida A&M University
FWRI freshwater fisheries researchers teamed up with Florida A&M University Animal Science Program to better understand the influence of transported sediment on water quality, fisheries, and the aquatic ecosystem of Lake Talquin. Graduate student Cheryl Jade (right) and Dr. Lola Betiku (left) measured, weighed and released this pair of largemouth bass as part of the research study. Learn more about Lake Talquin, along with the most recent fishing forecast, on our website.
Internship Opportunities
