FWC's Fishing in the Know - September 2021

STATE SEASON UPDATES
September - October
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.
Sept. 1 – Snook (Gulf) opens (catch-and-release only in Tampa Bay through Oct. 11, and from State Road 64 in Manatee County south through Gordon Pass in Collier County through Aug. 31, 2022.)
Sept. 1 - Snook (Atlantic) opens
Sept. 1 – Gag grouper (Franklin-Taylor) opens
Sept. 1 – Blueline tilefish (Atlantic) closes
Sept. 7 – Bay scallops (SW Taylor/Dixie) closes
Sept. 25 – Bay scallops (Gulf, Franklin-NW Taylor & Levy-Hernando counties) closes
Oct. 15 – Stone crab opens
Oct. 15 – Flounder closes
FWC WANTS YOUR FEEDBACK
Share your input on goliath grouper, trap fisheries, dolphinfish and more.
Provide your comments
GREAT CATCH!
Charlie Brendel with a nice spotted seatrout caught on a family fishing trip off of Dunedin.
EVENTS
September - October
We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and plan events with this consideration in mind.
Lionfish Events Calendar
Sept. 13-17 – SAFMC meeting – Virtual
Oct. 6-7 – Commission meeting – St. Augustine
Oct. 11-17 – MarineQuest – Virtual
Oct. 12 – Redfish Workshops – Crystal River, Fort Pierce and Jacksonville
Oct. 13 – Redfish Workshops – Steinhatchee, Naples, New Smyrna
Oct. 14 – Redfish Workshops – Tallahassee, Port Charlotte, St. Augustine
Oct. 18 – Redfish Workshops – Panama City, Viera, St. Petersburg
Oct. 19 – Redfish Workshops – Pensacola, online webinar
Oct. 25-28 – GMFMC meeting – Orange Beach, Alabama
SOCIAL SALTWATER
From the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page:
Fishing her way into our Life List 10-Fish Club!
Check out a few of Coral’s latest catches that have landed her in our 10-Fish Club. This cool kid looks to be having a blast landing her snook and hardhead catfish.
Welcome to the club, Coral!
#CatchAFloridaMemory #LifeList #FishOn #TightLines
