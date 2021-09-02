GEORGIA MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN GULF COUNTY

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Derius Raoule Green (31) of Bainbridge, GA. He was taken into custody on Dixie View Lane in Highland View this afternoon.
Green was wanted by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth and Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Use of Article (Firearm) with an Altered ID, Possession of a
Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Violation of Felony Probation.
Green is also a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Decatur County, GA.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Investigators from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
