Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

At LongBills they rely on the freshest Gulf of Mexico seafood for their flavor-filled menu.
The story of Longbills can’t be told without Toucan’s on the Beach. When Hurricane Michael devastated Mexico Beach in 2018, their beloved Toucan’s was destroyed. But the outpouring of love, including shared memories, and sense of community lives on at LongBills.
So, with the return of Toucan’s on hold they decided to bring that Toucan’s spirit to Cape San Blas, and they are bringing you the best place for seafood on the Emerald Coast. New restaurant and new location. Same great food and the same great vibes.
LongBills
7650 Cape San Blass Rd, Port St. Joe, FL (850) 250-4310
No comments:
Post a Comment