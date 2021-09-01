Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

📣 NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS 📣
We would like to shine the light on Thomas William Wynn, Jr., the publisher of Wewa News for becoming an individual member of the Gulf County Chamber of commerce.  Individual membership is $75.
Joining the chamber of commerce can be a great way to build a presence in the local community. For more information on membership visit www.gulfchamber.org.
ZenBusiness offers the tools, guidance, and expertise to help you be your own boss.
No matter what your small business does, ZenBusiness helps it start, run, and grow.
- Start with formation plans backed by expert help
- Run with the help of worry-free compliance services
- Grow with our available services, resources, and support
 
ZenBusiness
📍 5511 Parkcrest Dr., Suite 207 - Austin, TX 78731
📞 (1-844-493-6249)

Beach Blinds and Shutters LLC features high quality custom fit Plantation Shutters, Faux Wood Blinds, and Woven Wood Roman Shades, Roller, Solar and Honeycomb Shades, providing free estimates and recommendations. Beach Blinds and Shutters offers complete service from measuring to installation, and they are local!
 
Beach Blinds and Shutters LLC
📍 513 7th St., Port St Joe , FL 
📞 (770) 924-7685
The Gulf County Chamber of commerce welcomes Judy Miick to our Individual Member’s rooster.

That’s right, you do not have to be a business to support the chamber of commerce, any individual can become a member.

Your membership helps and supports community events that everyone loves like the upcoming Scallop Festival.
For more information on membership visit www.gulfchamber.org.
At LongBills they rely on the freshest Gulf of Mexico seafood for their flavor-filled menu.

The story of Longbills can’t be told without Toucan’s on the Beach. When Hurricane Michael devastated Mexico Beach in 2018, their beloved Toucan’s was destroyed. But the outpouring of love, including shared memories, and sense of community lives on at LongBills.
 
So, with the return of Toucan’s on hold they decided to bring that Toucan’s spirit to Cape San Blas, and they are bringing you the best place for seafood on the Emerald Coast. New restaurant and new location. Same great food and the same great vibes.
 
LongBills
📍 7650 Cape San Blass Rd, Port St. Joe, FL 
📞 (850) 250-4310
Free BBQ for all evacuees - TODAY!
We ask that you please share this information so we can reach all of our Louisiana and Mississippi neighbors.

Just a few short years ago our community was devastated by Hurricane Michael. We are no stranger to the impact a hurricane has on a community. As an effort to give back to those impacted by Hurricane Ida we will be serving free BBQ for all evacuees staying in and around Gulf County. Wednesday, Sept. 1 @ 5:30PM. Haughty Heron •117 Sailors Cove Port St. Joe, FL• We hope you will enjoy BBQ on us as a token of our support and appreciation during these difficult times.

Scallop Festival Tickets!
Forgotten Music Festival Tickets!
