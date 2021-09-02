Thursday, September 2, 2021

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab creates GoFundMe page for Rory the Loggerhead Sea Turtle

Our Newest Sea Turtle Rescue!
Meet "Rory"!
On Monday, August 30 Gulf Specimen received a call from FWC for a weak and lethargic loggerhead sea turtle that had been brought ashore. After transporting her back to the lab, she was monitored in a tank to make sure she was strong enough to breathe on her own.

The next morning, we took her to Shepherd Spring Animal Hospital for a full x-ray, bloodwork and examination.

She is extremely exhausted, malnourished, covered in barnacles, and is fighting a bacterial infection, but she was prescribed antibiotics and we are hopeful for her recovery!

We have created a GoFundMe to help raise money for her rehabilitation and have also created a Facebook page for Rory to keep the public updated:

Facebook: Rehabbing Rory
Help Rory Recover!
