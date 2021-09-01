Kite Tales August 2021- The monthly newsletter of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail

New Featured Artist Merchandise
The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Store has just released a new line of limited-edition merchandise featuring the vibrant and whimsical artwork of our first featured artist, Sam Wehman. These beautiful new items include mugs, home décor, and bright all-over-print tee shirts.
Samm Wehman Epstein is a full-time artist in Gainesville, Florida. She specializes in original custom pet portraits and animal art with vibrant acrylic paints on canvas and repurposed materials. Before pursuing art full time, she spent years working with a variety of animals including monarch butterflies, endangered beach nesting shorebirds, moths and marine life doing wildlife conservation, research and education. She combines her love for animals and passion of painting to create her own whimsical style of animal art. Learn more about Sam and her artwork at SammWehmanArt.com.
As always, proceeds from our store support GFBWT program improvements as well as bird and wildlife conservation across Florida.
These items will only be available through November 30, so be sure to order yours soon!
Birding Trail Guides
We are happy to announce that our new and improved regional birding trail guides are now available! The guides are divided into Panhandle, east, west and south regions (check our map to see the regional boundaries) to help you plan your birding adventures across the entire state.
You can order your free copies on our publications ordering page – just search under the category of birdwatching and let us know which guides you would like to receive.
After you receive your copy, you can let us know what you think by filling out a brief satisfaction survey at FloridaBirdingTrail.com/Survey.
FWC photo by Craig Faulhaber
Florida Scrub-Jays Rebound
By Jennifer Myers and Matt Vance, FWC
Among the archipelago of the Lake Wales Ridge Wildlife and Environmental Area lies a hidden gem, the Carter Creek tract. The tract is well known among conservationists and researchers for its assemblage of more than 35 imperiled species, including the Federally Threatened Florida Scrub-Jay (Aphelocoma ceorulescens). For scrub-jays, Carter Creek is a critical steppingstone in the fragmented landscape of the Lake Wales Ridge.
Unusual in the bird world, Florida scrub-jays are cooperative breeders. They form family groups and all members contribute to bringing up the next generation. This is why biologists count groups of jays and not individuals when analyzing population trends.
Alarmingly, the scrub-jay population in the Carter Creek tract dropped down to a low of two family groups in 2011. This is far below the estimated carrying capacity of 38 jay groups. Habitat loss resulting from a long history of fire suppression was the root of the problem.
Since 2006, FWC biologists have conducted multiple prescribed burns and habitat enhancements, such as sand pine reductions, to improve the tract for use by scrub-jays and increase the number of family groups. However, by 2015, the population wasn’t increasing as hoped. It appeared another strategy was needed to boost this population and a translocation project was proposed.
In 2016, the LWRWEA team refined their management strategy at Carter Creek and ramped up management activities considerably. The ensuing landscape changes were dramatic. The rolling hills formed by these ancient sand dunes became more visible. Views once obstructed by walls of dense sand pine forest had given way to low, open scrub.
At a finer scale, biologists saw dramatic increases in many listed species and the scrub-jay population began to show signs of rebounding. As a result, the translocation project proposal was shelved.
All the positive results encouraged and fueled motivation in the LWRWEA team. Between 2016 and 2020, prescribed burning and scrub-jay habitat enhancement activities at Carter Creek increased by 165%*. Confirmation of a rebounding scrub-jay population at Carter Creek came in 2020 when the scrub-jay census counted 22 groups. Every indication shows this population is on track to reach its carrying capacity and fulfill its vital role in the long-term conservation of Florida scrub-jays on the Lake Wales Ridge.
*71 prescribed burns and 11 mechanical treatments from 2016-2020 (82 total); 25 prescribed burns and six mechanical treatments from 2011-2015 (31 total)
Trail Site of the Month:
Address: (A) 410 SE O’Leno Park Road, High Springs, 32643 (B) Old Bellamy Road, High Springs, 32643 (C) U.S. Route 441, High Springs, 32643
Open: Daily, 8 a.m. to sunset
Contact: 386-454-1853
Website: www.floridastateparks.org/RiverRise
The natural land bridge between the river rise and river sink areas on the Santa Fe River is featured in these two adjoining parks, where dozens of miles of multi-use trails allow visitors to search for wildlife in hardwood hammocks, river swamps and sandhills. From O’Leno’s main entrance (A), take the 1.5-mile River Trail loop, which runs through riparian hardwoods to a sinkhole, where the river goes underground; Acadian Flycatchers, Northern Parulas and Yellow-throated Vireos breed here. For a longer trip, hike Paraners Branch Trail loop, which showcases egrets and herons in sinkhole lakes and Bachman’s Sparrows and Red-headed Woodpeckers in upland pines. From the Old Bellamy Road entrance at River Rise Preserve State Park (B), follow the Bellamy Road Interpretive Trail to the Sweetwater Trail, or travel the multi-use trails where you can find Eastern Towhee, Hooded Warbler and Summer Tanager. From the south entrance off U.S. Route 441 (C), the River Rise Trail leads to a spot where the underground river re-emerges inside River Rise Preserve State Park. Search for breeding birds, such as Wild Turkey, Swallow-tailed Kite, Barred Owl and Blue-gray Gnatcatcher. Winter Wren, Golden-crowned Kinglet and Fox Sparrow have been documented here in winter. Additional wildlife species include white-tailed deer, gray fox, American alligator, gopher tortoise, Suwannee cooter, gopher frog, brown water snake and pine woods treefrog. Bicycles and canoes can be rented at O’Leno to cover more ground. Cabins and camping enable you to extend your stay and listen for owls, nightjars and other nocturnal creatures.
Upcoming Events
After the summer lull, birding trips abound! Check out this list and FloridaBirdingTrail.com/events to find one happening near you.
Do you know about any other bird or wildlife-related events going on in Florida? Help spread the word by letting us know! Send in the times, dates, locations and contacts to WildlifeViewing@MyFWC.com for posting on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website.
Events must be related to birds or other wildlife and must be open to the public. Examples include field trips, interpretive programming, webinars, summer camps and family programs.
