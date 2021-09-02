Local volunteer firefighters are not eligible for a 1000 dollar pandemic bonus approved by the state earlier this year.
In May, the governor announced the $1,000 one-time bonuses for approximately 174,000 first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters across the state.
County coordinator Michael Moron said that after contacting the Department of Economic Opportunity, which is in charge of the program, that Employees who are employed on an hourly-rate basis, who are considered auxiliary, or who work on a volunteer basis are not eligible for this payment, regardless of how many hours per week they may work.
All of Franklin County's fire departments are fully volunteer.
