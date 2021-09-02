NOAA Fisheries FishNews – September 2, 2021

Every year, millions of fish along the Atlantic coast migrate up rivers and streams to reproduce or spend part of their lives. But they are often blocked from completing their journeys by barriers such as dams and culverts. NOAA Fisheries works to reopen these migratory pathways, restoring access to healthy habitat for fish. Our interactive story map highlights how our efforts help sustain the cultural, ecological, and economic benefits these fisheries provide to communities in the Northeast.
