Schools in Gulf County will be closed through Labor Day because of the rising number of Covid cases.
Gulf County School Superintendent Jim Norton announced Tuesday he has made the decision to close schools on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3.
The schools will reopen after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 7th.
During the closure all schools and buses will be thoroughly cleansed and sanitized.
COVID numbers in theschool district are currently on the rise and are having an impact on students, teachers, and on the support staff – particularly food service workers and bus drivers.
He said the decision was made in tandem with county health officials and the hope is the closure will prevent students from getting further behind on course work and provide those who are ill the opportunity to rest and heal.
He said the safety of students and staff will always remain the district's first priority.
