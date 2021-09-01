The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says it will cover the costs of design and permitting for the proposed Alligator Point beach renourishment program.
The beach project is proposed to be 1.1 mile in length, centered on the old KOA, which is now county owned property.
Construction is scheduled for 2023 - Beach construction will cost an estimated $10 million dollars and that funding is not yet available.
Sand to build up the beach would be taken from an existing site offshore.
The county is also proposing a 100 car parking lot and a bathroom at the old KOA
The project is designed to help protect the section of Alligator Drive and Chip Morrison Drive that is subject to storm damage.
Since the state has agreed to fund the design and permitting phase it eliminates the county having to find a $100,000 match.
