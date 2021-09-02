The Franklin County Commission have invited all of the groups taking part in the various oyster restoration projects in the Apalachicola Bay to a workshop to discuss the status of their work to the public.
The Apalachicola Bay is currently off limits to the harvest of wild oysters while various state agencies and researchers work to rebuild the oyster population which collapsed in 2012.
The commission would like the various groups to provide a status update on the progress of all studies relating to the Bay and oyster harvesting.
Invitations were sent to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, the FSU marine lab, and researchers involved with the Apalachicola Bay Restoration Initiative.
Local fishery organizations are also being invited.
The board would like a number of key points to be addressed in very plain language including water quality, oyster growth, and oyster coverage.
Commissioner Bert Boldt said he would like this to be treated like a status report and done every 6 months.
Commissioner Noah Lockley added that he believes that there is only one question the public really wants answered and that is when the bay will reopen.
Commission Chairman Ricky Jones said he is not sure the public will trust what they hear, but he was willing to make the invitations.
A date for the workshop has not yet been set.
No comments:
Post a Comment