Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

SAVE THE DATE - the awards ceremony will take place at Wakulla Springs Lodge, Tuesday, November 16th.
UPDATE - CHAMBER WEBSITE ADVERTISING OFFERED AT INTRODUCTORY RATES & SPECIAL
UPDATE – SPECIAL - We have been getting many compliments on the ease of use and search options on our new website over the last couple of weeks from members that have activated and updated their account and residents using the site to search for services. Take advantage of your activated listing and share a link to it on social media and check for traffic report. Just log into your account to view. We are now offering introductory advertising space on our new website. SPECIAL: Purchase 12 monthly ads in either size for the price of 9 ($100 for leaderboard/$50 for large mobile ad). Currently we can accommodate 10 more leaderboards, and 18 more large mobile ads)
Or use Introductory Rate – the rates being offered for Leaderboard and Large Mobile ads are introductory rates, offered on a first come, first served basis by the Wakulla Chamber. Ads are for a commitment of a three- month minimum. To find out more, view the order from and let us now if you have any questions.
Importance of claiming your listing on new Chamber website and updating your information
Not all member information was transferred from our old website to the new site. Until you claim your listing on our new website and enter your contact information and/or link it to your website or Facebook page, you will not be able to receive inquiries directly from your listing and potentially miss out on leads. Our office will receive a copy of what is sent but if you have not updated information it will look like the below, without a way to follow up with the sender. If you cannot find our notification with your login and password sent the week of June 16th, please let us know and we will forward a copy to you.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Parks Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting on September 14, 2021 at 4:00p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, Wakulla Room, 322 Shadeville Rd., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 745-7780.
Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding the County’s Park Facilities and Activities Conducted within the County’s Parks.
DONATE BLOOD
KWCB International Coastal Cleanup
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment