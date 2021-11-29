FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Pumpkin is a 5 month old sweetheart. She only weighs 16 lbs so will be a medium size dog when full grown. This little girl is social and very loving. She loves everyone she meets and should make a wonderful family pet for some lucky people!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
