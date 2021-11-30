Franklin County will hold a workshop in Apalachicola on Wednesday to discuss code enforcement around the county.
For years the county commission has considered hiring a code enforcement officer to enforce many of the county's building codes, but the position has never been created.
That has allowed for a lot of people to violate county rules with no repercussions unless they are turned in by another resident.
In April Franklin County Commissioners signed an agreement with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council to hold a number of workshops this year in communities in the unincorporated area of Franklin County.
The information from the meetings will be collected in a a report to help commissioners decided if creating a code enforcement position is necessary.
The Apalachicola workshop will be held December 1st from 5 till 7 at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
That will be followed by a final workshop in Alligator Point on December the 9th.
The workshops are in-person and are open to the public.
