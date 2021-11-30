FWC's Fishing in the Know - December 2021

Commission meeting – December
Marine fisheries items
The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Dec. 15 and 16 meeting in Destin.
Decision making (regulation changes are anticipated to be made on these topics):
- Diamondback terrapin and blue crab traps: The Commission will consider approving several diamondback terrapin conservation measures, including requiring all recreational blue crab traps to have rigid entrances no larger than 2 x 6 inches at the narrowest point or a 2 x 6-inch bycatch reduction device (BRD) by March 1, 2023. Other changes being considered include prohibiting the collection of diamondback terrapins from the wild and requiring a permit for possession of diamondback terrapins (these two changes, if approved at the December meeting, will go into effect March 1, 2022).
Draft proposal (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Dolphinfish: Recreational anglers have expressed concerns about declines in size and abundance in this fishery. The Commission will consider a proposal that, if approved at a future meeting, could reduce the recreational bag limit from 10 to five fish and the private recreational vessel limit from 60 to 30 fish for dolphinfish in Atlantic state waters, and clarify that captain and crew are prohibited from retaining a daily bag and possession limit.
- Shrimp: As the third and final phase of a long-term project to update shrimp regulations, the Commission will consider proposed changes to how shrimp are managed in Florida, including increasing recreational access in the Big Bend, allowing commercial food shrimpers to produce the highest quality frozen shrimp, and clarifying and updating regulations.
Discussions (no decisions are anticipated on these items):
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss outcomes of recent meetings of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
Spot/Atlantic croaker
New Atlantic regulations effective Dec. 1
Starting Dec. 1, the following new regulations will take effect for spot and Atlantic croaker in Atlantic state waters from the Florida-Georgia border through Miami-Dade County: a daily recreational bag limit of 50 fish per person for each species and commercial vessel limits of 2,200 lbs. for spot and 1,200 lbs. for Atlantic croaker.
Flounder
Reopens Dec. 1
The recreational harvest of flounder in all state and federal waters will reopen Dec. 1. The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length with a daily recreational bag limit of five fish per person.
Snook
Gulf season closes Dec. 1; Atlantic closes Dec. 15
Recreational snook harvest season closures include:
Gulf:
- Season closes Dec. 1 in all Gulf state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 28, 2022, reopening to harvest throughout most of the region on March 1, 2022.
- Snook remains catch-and-release only in all state waters from State Road 64 in Manatee County south through Gordon Pass in Collier County through Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlantic:
- Season closes Dec. 15 in Atlantic state and federal waters including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, and will remain closed through Jan. 31, 2022, reopening to harvest Feb. 1, 2022.
Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
Right whales
Be on the lookout
If you plan to fish or boat off the Atlantic Coast of Florida this winter, please be on the lookout for North Atlantic Right Whales who are calving in our waters from November through April. These endangered species are extremely hard to spot and collisions have caused costly damage to boats, put passengers and crew at risk, and injured and killed right whales. With fewer than 350 left, right whales are one of the world's most endangered large whale species.
Protect your boat and crew by doing the following:
- Go slow, which may give you time to react.
- Post a lookout! Watch for black objects, whitewater, and splashes.
- Avoid boating in the dark, when visibility is poor, or in rough seas.
- Use the Whale Alert app to know if whales have recently been sighted or reported in your area.
- Keep at least 500 yards from right whales (it's the law).
- Report whale sightings and collisions immediately to the U.S. Coast Guard on marine VHF Ch. 16 or call 1-877-WHALE-HELP (942-5343).
